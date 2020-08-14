Filing closed at noon today for candidates for the Little Rock City Board. One incumbent escaped opposition and one open seat drew seven contenders.

Ward 4 incumbent Capi Peck drew no opposition.

The big interest was in at-large Position 9, the seat held by Gene Fortson, who isn’t seeking re-election.

It drew seven candidates. Leron McAdoo, Rohn Muse, Dale Pekar and Antwan Phillips already had filed for that seat. Three more qualified today: Alan Bubbus, who operates the David’s Burgers chain; Tom Horton, a retired pharmacist, and Glen Schwarz, a nine-time candidate for city office, including mayor in 2018.

At-large Position 8 Director Dean Kumpuris drew two last-day opponents. They are Russ Racop, a well-known civic rabble rouser, and Phillip Bryant, who I haven’t been able to reach yet.

At-large Position 10 director Joan Adcock faces two opponents — Greg Henderson and Sheridan Richards