Protestors gathered at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock on Thursday in opposition of the state’s plan to open schools on August 24.

Ninety-five child-sized chalk outlines were drawn on the asphalt and cardboard tombstones were placed on the brick retaining wall to represent the potential loss of life due to opening schools too early.

The protestors reference a study by Auger et al that found that school closure was associated with a 58% decline in the COVID-19 mortality rate.

The governor today showed no signs of wavering on the plan for in-classroom instruction to being in 10 days.

Photo credit: Zachary Crow & Hamid Ebrahimifar