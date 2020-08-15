Advertisement

Today’s open line comes with a grim coronavirus report, including 14 more deaths.

UPDATE: A local news website in the Arkansas River Valley is reporting all of one small district’s first grade teachers have been quarantined after exposure to a virus carrier during professional development. But what was it the guv said? It’s gonna happen. “We’re not going to get bent out of shape when that happens,” he said last week on a report of infected worker at a middle school in Little Rock.

ALSO: KATV is reporting that Hunter Midkiff, a Piggott football player, has died after collapsing during practice earlier in the week from heat stroke.