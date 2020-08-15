Magnolia Reporter has details on the arrests of four people Friday in the on-campus killing of a Southern Arkansas University student early Tuesday morning.

Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, 20, of Little Rock , Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, La., and Quincy Isaiah Lewis, 19, of Little Rock, have been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Keshun Smith. The report says Tolbert and Robinson are listed on this year’s football roster at SAU. Wilson was on the roster last year. Lewis is not a student.

The shooting occurred on a campus parking lot about 12:30 a.m.