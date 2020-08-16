Reports continue to trickle in of schools already experiencing coronavirus difficulties in advance of the formal resumption of classes Aug. 24.

Fountain Lake School District in Garland County is one example. No football there next week.



A Facebook page devoted to news in the River Valley reported over the weekend that nine teachers in the Dover school district, including all first-grade teachers, were in quarantine because of exposure to someone with the virus. There’s no confirmation of this on school district pages, which continue to show a school start date in eight days.

Also, from Marion:

The item continues:

In addition, we will strive weekly to report the number of active students and staff positive for COVID-19 or in quarantine due to exposure to the virus.

Faculty currently positive for COVID-19: 5 Faculty currently in quarantine due to exposure: 9 Students currently positive for COVID-19: 2 Students currently in quarantine due to exposure:0 Total staff positive for COVID-19 since 7/24/20: 11 Total staff quarantined due to exposure since 7/24/20: 13 Total students positive for COVID-19 since 7/15/20: 6

Total students quarantined due to exposure since 7/15/20: 10

The popup Arkansas COVID data effort also is attempting to track school district incidents. The link is to a list of districts with students and staff affected. The map above, if you go to the webpage, is interactive. The table, if you check, is behind on the Fountain Lake situation, to name one. It’s an evolving situation and likely to evolve more dramatically when hundreds of thousands of students and teachers assemble together in enclosed settings beginning Aug. 24.

Eventually, a comprehensive effort on the virus in Arkansas schools is planned by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

Governor Hutchinson continues to urge people to observe health recommendations so as to encourage a safe return to school. In that vein, this appeared on Twitter yesterday.

The line outside a gun show in @CityofConway, Arkansas today. Who needs a mask when you have a gun to defend yourself from COVID-19, right? 🤦‍♂️ #ARCOVIdiots @AsaHutchinson @ADHPIO pic.twitter.com/lKRs28OZhZ — AR COVID-19 Fails 🤦‍♂️ (@ARCOVIdiots) August 16, 2020

Also, from Fayettevile:

Quick check-in on Fayetteville… I mean, what could go wrong? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WRCM9JDZ1G — AR COVID-19 Fails 🤦‍♂️ (@ARCOVIdiots) August 16, 2020

But do not be alarmed. As the governor famously said in his daily coronavirus briefing Aug. 12 (about the 30-minute mark) when asked about cases popping up even before school had opened.

We need to understand that whenever we have increased activity, whether it is social activities of the community or whether it is school or whether it is sports, there’s going to be some cases that develop. And so there’s no surprise at all. We’re not going to get bent out of shape when that happens. It’s just a matter of trying to responsibiy deal with that.

In short: S*** is going to happen.

Responsible action, to some, might include dialing back football. It might include, to some, allowing local districts to make their own calls on going to all-virtual instruction. For example: What if you can’t immediately field a single first-grade teacher in a classroom? Just a thought.

Instead, the governor has commanded up to a half-million students and teachers back into classrooms five days a week (with a virtual option for those who signed up) and stripped the authority, by a constitutionally dubious emergency declaration, of local districts to tailor school to their situation. (As an astute observer noted: When it snows, the superintendent closes schools. He doesn’t wait for the governor’s approval.)

Just remember: Don’t get bent out of shape when what the governor predicted comes true. Wholesale.