Here’s today’s coronavirus update, not so bad as some other days.

The drop in deaths? KARK says it’s the result of a “false positive.” In any case, the state has been going through records to assign some cases and deaths to other states, though the people might have been tested or died in Arkansas, because they were out-of-state residents, the D-G explained this morning.

Here in Arkansas, if you’re a sick prisoner you just half-count and if you’re from Texas and die here, I guess you don’t count at all. Woo Pig!

Happy Talk Hutchinson proclaims on the news today that cases are leveling out. He’s said that before. The positive testing rate clearly remains above 10 percent, a counter-indication by 100 percent according to the CDC for opening schools. I know. The positive tests today are not from an identical data set of tests performed in 24 hours, but when the 10 percent level is topped day after day for weeks the arithmetic is compelling.

