Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore was not feeling well and experiencing body aches, a minor headache, and a “scratchy” throat late last week, and out of an abundance of caution, decided to get n a COVID-19 test at the recommendation of his doctor. Fortunately, the test came back negative, but Superintendent Poore wanted to set an example by doing what he would ask any employee to do – stay home, if they are not feeling well. Mr. Poore is self-quarantining and will stay in self-quarantine until formally released by his doctor. However, he is still involved in the day-to-day operations of the District.