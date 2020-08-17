By
Max Brantley
On
7:28 pm
TALKING CUTS: Michael Poore.

Email tonight:

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore was not feeling well and experiencing body aches, a minor headache, and a “scratchy” throat late last week, and out of an abundance of caution, decided to get n a COVID-19 test at the recommendation of his doctor.  Fortunately, the test came back negative, but Superintendent Poore wanted to set an example by doing what he would ask any employee to do – stay home, if they are not feeling well.  Mr. Poore is self-quarantining and will stay in self-quarantine until formally released by his doctor.  However, he is still involved in the day-to-day operations of the District.

Yeah. This suggests larger question# about the state at large.

Advertisement

 

But remember Asa: Don’t get bent out of shape.

Advertisement

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Carlos Clark picked to be president of Arkansas Baptist College
Tags

Commenting FAQs