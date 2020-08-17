Arkansas Baptist College has announced that Dr. Carlos Clark, who’s been provost and executive vice president of the college since 2018, will be the college’s president beginning in October.

Regina Favors has served as interim president since August 2018.

Here’s the news release.

He holds a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Mississippi and has previous college executive experience at Wilberforce University,

Prairie View A&M University and Alabama A & M University.