Governor Hutchinson continued to be cautiously upbeat in his COVID-19 briefing today.

He reiterated school would start next week. He noted that many private schools are already in session and things seem to be going well.

He commented on national coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx’s visit. He noted her observation of a 30 percent drop in new cases and a drop in the positive testing rate in Arkansas the last week. He said she’d given assurances of coming supplies for antigen testing, a quicker means of testing for COVID-19, though not as reliable. They’ll emphasize the use of the test in nursing homes first.

Asked whether he predicted a continuing downward trend, he said he wasn’t ready to do that, particularly if people don’t follow health suggestions. “I’m not in the predictive mode when it comes to the coronavirus,” he said.

He encouraged people who vote absentee to do so early, in response to a recent Postal Service warning that it might not be able to deliver mailed ballots on time. If everyone waits until the end to send an absentee ballot it could be challenging to get it delivered on time, he said. He didn’t offer to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots after election day, an allowance already given overseas and military ballots and also being given in some other states because of the pandemic.

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (12 from prisons), for a total of 53,077. Hospitalizations rose 8 to 486. Deaths rose 4 to 603. Active cases: 6,341.

The top counties in the last 24 hours: Pulaski, 54, and; Sebastian, 21.

Total tests in 24 hours: 4,093. The positive rate is still roughly more than 10 percent.

Other topics

Health Director Jose Romero echoed Birx in urging people to wear masks, even at outdoor backyard gatherings because of the risk of transmission. Hutchinson, in response to a question, indicated it will be a challenge to keep college students from gathering in big social groups. “Sure that’s a worry,” he said. He said it will be up to the colleges to try to discourage this.

He said it was disappointing the “union” in Little Rock was encouraging teachers not to return to classrooms, but to insist to work from home. He said private school teachers and others he’d talked with were going to class. He said he had no information on teachers retiring rather than returning to class and whether it would be a problem this year. There’s a massive statewide grassroots movement that opposes resumption of face to face teaching next week.