Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of COVID-19 response for Donald Trump, visited Little Rock and when she met reporters talked out of both sides of her mouth on the critical question of Governor Hutchinson’s mandate that every real public school district must offer five-day face-to-face schooling (virtual charter schools are exempt) beginning next week.

She said first that every county and school district was different. If there’s active virus circulation in a district, you can assume children will be infected on the first day of school, she said.

She also said school procedures should be “tailored to each and every community.”

So, she was asked, is the governor’s one-size-fits-all mandate a good idea? She initially didn’t answer the question focusing on a part of the reporters’ question about masks. Then she was asked again. Her answer:

“Each governor has to make that decision,” she said. What she’d heard from Hutchinson, she said, was that safety should come first and that parents in every district were being given the option of virtual education.

But NO district has been given the option, no matter how afflicted the locality, to go all-virtual. Only the Johnny Key Memorial Online Charter School Industry gets that privilege.

She was asked why the U.S. had failed so miserably in responding to the virus. One factor: “We learned what Americans were willing to do.” She said, “I wish when we looked into lockdown we looked like Italy.” She described its severe restrictions. “Americans don’t react well to that kind of prohibition.”

She didn’t add that Donald Trump has encouraged bad responses to prohibitions.

She said behavioral change is important, beginning with wearing masks. She said states that had reverted to limits such as on restaurants and bars, had shown positive results.

Arkansas moved relatively quickly to open gyms, bars and restaurants. Shopping has been encouraged. There’s a mask mandate, but it is not enforced. The entire state is a hotspot by the assessment of Birx’s team.

Nothing to get bent out of shape about, as the governor might say.

FYI: Here’s the latest data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on active cases by school district. These are ALL cases in the geographic area, not just school student/staff cases.