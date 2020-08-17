Dr. Nathan Henderson resigns from the Dover School Board as Arkansas requires schools to open next week. Thank you, Dr. Henderson! @ArkansasCovid @ARCOVIdiots pic.twitter.com/87uEjvizqg — Mary Frances Dooley (@mfdooley) August 17, 2020

Henderson is a family practice doctor who worked to establish a viral triage center in Russellville in March.

The Dover School District reportedly has several teachers in quarantine because of exposure to someone with the virus.

His letter:

You can call the governor until your finger is sore from punching the number. His answer: Play ball! Or you can enroll in one of the Johnny Key Memorial Virtual Charter Schools, which, unlike real school districts, are allowed to operate only virtually.

But Arkansans for Safe Schools intends to keep the pressure up, with an online “flash mob” today. The idea is to flood Facebook and Twitter with calls to delay in-person classes. Interesting graphic. It shows that about 1 in every 6 Arkansans is a part of school opening.