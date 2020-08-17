The school privatizers see the pandemic as an opportunity to increase government funding of private schools.

The governor’s steering committee on spending federal CARES Act money has a request today from Sen. Bart Hester in behalf of the Reform Alliance, a school “choice” lobby funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

Advertisement

The alliance currently serves as a funnel for a growing state school voucher program that nominally assists children with special needs to have a state-paid private education. It’s known as the Succeed Scholarship and currently is given to about 150 families.

The organization now asks for $6 million — the equivalent of state funding for about 900 real public school students. It would:

Advertisement

Pay tuition and fees at an approved private school

Pay tuition and fees at an approved micro-school, homeschool, or pandemic pod program

Pay for additional education-related services, determined by the child’s parent, including; tutoring, education technology (hardware, software, internet/broadband service), educational materials including curriculum, transportation to and from school, uniforms required by the school, and therapies related to treating any medically-diagnosed disability of a student.

First money would go to people who applied for the voucher program known as the Succeed Scholarship. The rest could go to anyone from a family with income below $60,000 for a family of four.

Will the legislature be asked to continue this with state money when the pandemic is over?

Advertisement

The advisory group meets at 3:30 p.m.