The Arkansas Razorbacks are planning a 10-game SEC football schedule this fall — dates not yet announced — but fans can forget about tailgating if the season occurs.

The athletic department has posted extensive game day information about plans for football in the time of a pandemic.

It includes contact-free ticket and concession purchasing, a mask requirement inside the stadium, reduced attendance to allow distancing (an estimated 16,000 to 17,000, counting premium seats) and strictly enforced distancing in ticket, concession and restroom lines. Also: No tailgating, no Hog Town street festival, no Hog Walk, where fans line up to greet the team’s arrival. Also suspended: Running through the A formed by the band.

Re tailgating:

● Tailgating: Tailgating is an extremely important aspect of the college football gameday experience. However, based upon direction from the ADH, tailgating will not be permitted on University of Arkansas property this fall. This is inclusive of parking lots and tented areas such as Victory Village and The Gardens.

Also this:

● Spirit Squads: While cheerleaders, pom squad and mascots will be in attendance and visible in some capacity, they will not be allowed to be on the sidelines during the game and their direct interactions with fans will be eliminated, due to social distancing precautions.

There are 33,000 season ticket holders and students will have some preference so a system is in the works to divide tickets for the five home games.