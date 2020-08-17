NEW: Testimonial ad from Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff @MilesTaylorUSA, declaring his support for Joe Biden and describing Trump’s presidency as “terrifying” and “actively doing damage to our security.” WATCH & go to https://t.co/Nz2NiSCquN for more. pic.twitter.com/iChqOdIIew — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 17, 2020

The defection of a former top Trump aide would be news in a normal world. But he’s only the latest in a long line. (Love that photo of him with the wannabe future Arkansas governor.)

But surely Sen. Tom Cotton will step up to explain this away as liberal Democratic hysteria. His latest nonsense:

The Democrats come up with many conspiracy theories to preemptively explain their election losses. The unfounded hysteria over the Postal Service may be their craziest one yet. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 17, 2020

The Postal Service has warned most states, including Arkansas, that it might have trouble delivering voter mail on time. And then there’s the small matter of the words of Donald Trump on his opposition to emergency financing for the Postal Service:

“They need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” said the president, claiming again that mail ballots would be “fraudulent,” one of more than 80 attacks he has made against the election’s integrity since March, according to a tally by The Washington Post. Many of his assertions have been misleading or unfounded. “If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” he added. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”

Talk like that should make anyone hysterically angry.