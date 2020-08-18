Governor Hutchinson took his daily coronavirus briefing to Blytheville today. He touted expanded spending on broadband access.

He announced the Legislative Council had approved an additional $100 million in spending on expanding broadband access in rural areas, on top of $24 million dedicated previously. He said Earle was the latest city to get a grant — of $1.8 million. And he said 380 WiFi “hotspots” had been distributed for schools in Mississippi County.

He said he was hopeful that schools could continue in regular classrooms, but he hoped the state would be prepared to be sure access was equal for all students if events force schools to switch the virtual classes.

The state reported another drop in new cases today, but the testing remains far bellow the number being completed on days when the case count was much higher.

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas added 410 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (85 from prisons), for a total to date of 53,487. Hospitalizations rose by 16 to 492, with 122 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 16 to 619. Active cases: 5,898.

The top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Sebastian, 44; Pulaski, 40, and Washington, 29.

Total tests in 24 hours: 4,675.

The Q&A session

Hutchinson said sufficient testing was being done to measure the spread of the virus. And even though the positive testing rate remains around 10 percent, he said on the incidence of the virus, “It’s clear we’re either flat or going down.” He said testing, though lower than it has been recently, is much higher than it was in the early days of the pandemic.