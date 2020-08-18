Jeannie Roberts in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported extensively this morning about changes in Arkansas Health Department reporting of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and other shortcomings in regulation and recordkeeping.

The state report focuses now on current active cases. Cumulative cases among residents and staff are no longer provided. Cumulative death tolls are no longer compiled daily.

Gone from public reports are listings of all homes that have had cases and those with fewer than five current cases.

There’s no centralized reporting on which homes are open to visitors and no agency is comprehensively monitoring compliance with various health mandates for nursing homes, including limits on visitation (permitted only when there have been no new cases in a home in 28 days).

The Health Department says it is refining its reporting. There seems to be confusion about which agency is supposed to keep track of compliance with health rules.

The article notes that among the missing statistics is the cumulative “recovered” category. This is probably just as well because, as we’ve said before, it’s a virtually meaningless designation. It doesn’t mean a person has tested negative. Rather:

“After a 10-day isolation period after the onset of symptoms or from the date of test if a patient is asymptomatic, a nurse will attempt to call the patient. If the patient has not had a fever for at least a day and the symptoms are improving, the patient will be marked as recovered,” McNeill said. “If we are unsuccessful in reaching the patient, they will be marked as recovered 14 days after symptom onset unless they have been admitted to the hospital or are deceased.”

An advocate for nursing home residents told Roberts she was alarmed by reporting changes. People want to know about infection and death rates in the homes where they might place loved ones.

Is the nursing home lobby getting special handling from the Hutchinson administration? Business in general does. Governor Hutchinson has had the nursing home association’s lobbyist, Rachel Bunch, at his daily spin sessions and praised the industry’s efforts.

Another factoid in the same day’s edition of the D-G:

Dr. Deborah Birx, who spins COVID-19 for Donald Trump, came to town Monday and delivered words of praise for the Republican governor to media after lunch.

Birx made her comments after a luncheon attended by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his wife, Susan Hutchinson; Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Jose Romero; the state surgeon general, Dr. Greg Bledsoe; state Education Secretary Johnny Key; state Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves; Arkansas Hospital Association President and CEO Bo Ryall; state Health Department Chief of Staff Stephanie Williams; Baptist Health President and CEO Troy Wells; Community Health Centers of Arkansas CEO LaShannon Spencer; Arkansas Health Care Association Executive Director Rachel Bunch; and Arkansas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Zook.

As is customary, no patient advocate or labor group had a seat at the governor’s table. Business lobbies were another matter. Hutchinson doesn’t do anything without consulting with the major business lobby’s Zook. Three other lobbies were represented — hospitals, community health centers and nursing home lobbyist Bunch.

Which nursing homes are ready for visitors seems to be a cloudy question. But Asa is ready for their business.