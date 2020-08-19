Here’s reporting from The Advocate in Baton Rouge on a lawsuit filed in federal court in El Dorado against an Arkansas company that has supplied migrant workers for sugar cane farms in Louisiana.

A civil rights group has accused an Arkansas company that annually uses a federal program to supply foreign guest workers to Louisiana sugar cane farms of “rampant wage theft” since 2016. Lawyers with the Southern Poverty Law Center claim in a lawsuit that Lowry Farms Inc. employed a variety of schemes to shift its business costs and also underpay more than 2,000 seasonal Mexican workers so they often received less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The lawsuit also says Lowry failed to provide promised transportation and lodging costs for workers to travel from Mexico to Louisiana and back.

Advertisement

The defendants are Lowry Farms of Hermitage, Arkansas, and its owner, Michael Clayton Lowry. Renee Ferrell, office manager for the company, said it had complied with the federal worker program and had been hired for years by some of the best farms in Louisiana.

“If we were doing something we’re not supposed to be doing, they would not have stayed with us for that many years,” Ferrell said.

The class-action suit seeks unpaid wages, among others.