A coalition of groups has Governor Hutchinson to order an extension of the deadline for mail absentee ballots in light of postal service problems and the pandemic.

The groups ask for the same deadline given military and overseas ballots to reach election commissions for counting — at 5 p.m. on the 10th day after the election.

Hutchinson has been reluctant to do anything to aid the expected crush of mail absentee voting. He has declared fear of the pandemic is an acceptable excuse to request an absentee ballot but hasn’t taken steps to otherwise aid election commissions. He could also, for example, facilitate drop boxes for absentee ballots, which many states use.

The coalition also asked the governor to provide for paid postage on return envelopes for absentee ballots.

Here’s the letter.

It’s signed by representatives of the League of Women Voters, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Citizens First Congress, the NAACP, Arkansas United, Disability Rights Arkansas and Indivisible Arkansas.