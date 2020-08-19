Governor Hutchinson opened his briefing today by discounting the latest UAMS modeling on a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, which also included the comment that the case growth would be reduced dramatically by a delayed start of in-person schooling as well as universal compliance with the mask recommendation.

“As a policy maker I want all the data I can get,” Hutchinson said. But he said you can’t measure the predictability of the rate of infection. “I don’t find too much value in those projections,” he said, though he gave more credence to projections on hospital needs. He noted the data has been modified, with different peaks, several times, with it now in mid-December. He said he took that as good news, that the state is flattening the curve of case growth and continuing to be able to meet projections for hopspital needs.

Asked by a reporter about the projections on more infections thanks to in-person school, he said, “To me that’s like saying if we sheltered in place we’d reduce the number of cases. Which is true. But we don’t shelter in place because there are essential things we have to do in society. The same is true with education. …. The best way to do education is classroom instruction.”

He said he didn’t disagree with what UAMS said, “but it ignores the reality of trying to give the best education.” He also noted parents have an option for virtual schooling.

Also, the governor said:

Arkansas will apply for $300 per week additional federal unemployment compensation that Donald Trump has ordered to be distributed from FEMA money. At least 10 states have already been approved. The program is in some doubt and Arkansas will not attempt to provide the additional $100 a week that Trump says states should pay. He said he was still hopeful Congress would reach an agreement on resuming unemployment benefits, which had been $600 a week.

Why isn’t Arkansas offering the extra $100, he was asked? Hutchinson said the state would have to use CARES Act money and this would put a strain on it. Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the added money would cost $250 million and exhaust the CARES Act money.

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control agency has made 1,210 inspections of licensed premises for compliance with health rules on masks and distancing. He said 90 percent were compliant, but 113 violations were cited, most resulting in verbal warnings. He said citations had been issued in 17 percent of the violations.

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas added 729 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 54,216. Hospitalizations up 7 to 499. Deaths rose by 12 to 631. Active cases: 5,919.

Leading counties with new cases the last 24 hours: Pulaski, 64; Jefferson, 56; Sebastian, 52; Craighead, 33; Washington, 32; Pope, 30; Benton, 29; Mississippi and Garland, 25, and Johnson, 22.

Total tests in the last 24 hours: 6,025. The rate still tops 10 percent.

Other topics

He was asked about a cluster of cases in Pope County, perhaps related to a crowded church service. But he said he believed those cases began before the church service seen on social media.

Hutchinson said he’d only been tested once, when it was required for a visit to the White House. He’s been asymptomatic so hasn’t had the need to be tested.