SHERIFF ERIC HIGGINS

Susan El Khoury of Fox 16 reports on financial problems in the Pulaski County sheriff’s office under Eric Higgins, who took office last year.

It hasn’t been paying its bills. At one point, it was $1.2 million in arrears on money owed a company that supplied body cameras for deputies.

Sheriff Higgins wouldn’t talk to the station. Part of the problem appears to be a lack of expected federal grant money to help cover the body cameras. But there are some $200,000 in other unpaid bills.

The county comptroller can’t write checks. Members of the Quorum Court want answers.

A sheriff’s spokesman contends the office has caught up on payments to the body camera supplier, though the county comptroller had no information about that. The spokesman issued this statement:

We regret that this has occurred and regardless of what the circumstances that caused these slow payments, we will definitely make sure this is not a future occurrence. These accounts are being paid with taxpayer dollars and the Sheriff is adamant about maintaining a high level of integrity with this agency, which is the reason for the body cameras.

The sheriff is an independent elected officer, answerable only to voters. He won’t be on the ballot again until 2022. Still, an appearance before the Quorum Court seems worthwhile.