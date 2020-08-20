More demonstrations are planned today by groups seeking a safer opening of the Little Rock School District, which has been prevented by the Hutchinson administration from adopting class schedules others have been allowed or to go all-virtual, as some schools are allowed to do.

Grassroots Arkansas, the Central Arkansas Democratic Socialists of America, Arkansas Community Organizations, the National Association of Social Workers in Arkansas, and Arkansas Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival are participating.

Their release:

When – Thursday, August 20, 2020, 12 PM. Where – LRSD Administration Bldg at 810 W. Markham Join us at the LRSD Administration Bldg at 810 W. Markham. One by one we will knock on the door to deliver the message to administrators that we need SAFE, EQUITABLE SCHOOL Communities. Opening in-person schooling at this moment before schools can ensure SAFETY and EQUITY will result in preventable sickness and death, as well as put everyone in our community at risk. Superintendent Poore’s eleventh-hour announcements to parents needing in-person options were not only irresponsible, but insufficient. School by school assessments are the healthiest pathways to obtaining necessary information to ensure that equity of access and resources address the needs of each school community. By continuing to withhold economic resources from Arkansans, by continuing to plan for forced school reopenings in the face of CDC best practices, and by ignoring the impossibility of safe physical attendance in the classroom, Governor Hutchinson and the State of Arkansas are sacrificing the lives and well-being of our communities so that he can stand in front of the cameras and say that “Arkansas Is Open For Business”. We will practice 6ft distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitizer.

About 5 p.m. yesterday, the state allowed Superintendent Michael Poore to throw a bone to school staff by saying there could be an alternate-day attendance schedule for one week beginning Monday. Do that and show up five days a week thereafter or you’re fired, Poore said in a memo to staff. Too little too late by a state that has the lowest regard for the people of the Little Rock School District, as evidenced by a Hutchinson-controlled state board’s decision to allow elections of a school board in November, but to put a choker collar on its autonomy.

I think the governor is itching to fire a few hundred Little Rock teachers. Build his resume for a U.S. Senate run. He knows he’ll be clobbered in Pulaski County anyway as he always has been.