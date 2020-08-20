From the COVID-19 school front.

Then there are the shower curtains of North Little Rock, as seen on the Facebook page for Arkansans for Safe Public Schools.

The picture was accompanied by two notes:

Then this addition:

Please remember the words of Governor Hutchinson. He doesn’t intend to get “bent out of shape” about such things and neither should you.

And let’s not forget the older students. The University of Arkansas is welcoming tens of thousands of students back to residential campuses. Meanwhile, the System has placed this ad in a local publication:

Stay home. Stay safe. Good advice.