More indictments against Donald Trump allies. As if it matters to the true believers. Nonetheless:

Steve Bannon has been federally indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a crowdfunding campaign to build a border wall. Bannon, who was President Donald Trump’s former campaign boss, was arrested this morning in Washington, D.C. on charges he and others allegedly made false representations about the “We Build the Wall campaign.”

Here’s the indictment

They raised $25 million to “build the wall.” The money was supposed to go to that purpose. It was said to be an all-volunter effort by Bannon and the other indictees, Brian Kolfage, Timothy Shea and Andrew Badolato.