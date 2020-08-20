Fox 16 reported recently on questions about slow bill payment by Sheriff Eric Higgins at the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, more than $1 million in lagging payments, including for body cameras

Now comes a courthouse source with a report on sheriff’s office staffing:

August 18, 2020: 502 Total positions- 107 total vacancies = 21.5% vacancy rate Enforcement: 24 Vacant positions– 14 Deputies, 4 Sergeants, 5 Administrative , Dispatcher Detention: 83 Vacant positions – 61 Detention Officers, 6 Sergeants, 4 Administrative, 5 Clerks, 3 Lieutenants, 4 Support Staff

With 107 open positions, the office should have some free cash flow.

I’ve sent questions to the sheriff on both topics.

UPDATE: Here’s a fuller report to the Quorum Court from Justin Blagg, director of government services.