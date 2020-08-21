The Arkansas unemployment rate dropped to 7.1 percent in July, down from 8.1 percent the month before, but the number of people working also declined.

There were 9,410 fewer people working in Arkansas in July. The number working is more than 54,000 fewer than the same month a year ago. The unemployment rate has declined because thousands aren’t seeking work (for the reason the jobs aren’t there in several key sectors.)

The unemployment is down from a peak over 10 percent early in the pandemic.

Here's the full report.