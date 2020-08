Fox 16 reports that the Jackson County sheriff confirms that the body of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland has been found near where she went for a run Wednesday afternoon.

She’s been missing since she went out on Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs. Her cell phone had been found earlier.

The body was found about a quarter-mile from Sutherland’s home.

Update: KAIT reports a suspect is in custody.