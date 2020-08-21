Jeffrey Wratten, 37, has been identified as the person fatally wounded by a Cabot police officer following a traffic stop in Little Rock to check on his well-being.

The officer, who has not been identified, was not injured.

From a State Police release:

Wratten had been the subject of a “be on the lookout” law enforcement broadcast precipitated out of concern about his wellbeing based on a family member’s report to local authorities. At 12:38 PM a Cabot police officer initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of Old Mountain Springs Road and Arkansas Highway 5. Wratten was the driver of the vehicle stopped by the officer and exited holding a shotgun. The Cabot police officer issued repeated commands for Wratten to drop the gun. The Cabot officer then fired his weapon wounding Wratten. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division assigned to the case will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

According to ACLU data, Wratten was the 11th person fatally shot by an Arkansas law enforcement officer this year.