Statement from Little Rock School District
August 21, 2020
Little Rock School District was notified today of separate cases involving four students who tested positive for COVID-19 within the community. While the students are quarantining as required by CDC and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidelines, ADH has determined there are no direct contacts or need for quarantining within the Little Rock staff or student body.
Parents also received this notice today:
