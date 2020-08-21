May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light joined the battle for the soul of the nation. pic.twitter.com/Pdk8c75ATr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Even Fox News commentators gave Joe Biden high marks on delivery of his nomination acceptance speech Thursday night. Me, too. He was, as Susan Glasser of The New Yorker said, the “unTrump.” He was a nice guy. His opponent is not.

I thought New York magazine’s brief summary hit it just about right. “Spectacularly adequate.” And he can thank Trump for putting the bar so low for Sleepy Joe to leap over with yards to spare.

In his #DemConvention speech, Joe Biden successfully conveyed that he is a decent family man who is competent at his job — which by itself qualified as an indictment of his rival. @EricLevitz writes https://t.co/pSpehP7mvq — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) August 21, 2020

And there was another teary-eyed moment about Biden’s decency, remarked on here by someone who gave another emotional appearance:

Speaking is hard for me too, Brayden. But as you know, practice and purpose help. Thank you for your courage and for the great speech! https://t.co/lAkk8tPRXw — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) August 21, 2020