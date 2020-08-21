By
Max Brantley
On
9:16 am

Even Fox News commentators gave Joe Biden high marks on delivery of his nomination acceptance speech Thursday night. Me, too. He was, as Susan Glasser of The New Yorker said, the “unTrump.” He was a nice guy. His opponent is not.

I thought New York magazine’s brief summary hit it just about right. “Spectacularly adequate.” And he can thank Trump for putting the bar so low for Sleepy Joe to leap over with yards to spare.

And there was another teary-eyed moment about Biden’s decency, remarked on here by someone who gave another emotional appearance:

