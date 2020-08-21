I was told yesterday afternoon that Little Rock School Superintendent Mike Poore would pitch his idea for a school tax increase to the puppet Community Advisory Board last night, and he did, as the Democrat-Gazette reports here.

The advisory board thought it was a good idea. As if what that board thinks matters to Education Secretary Johnny Key, who is the Little Rock School Board.

Some quick thoughts, a repeat of what I told my tipster yesterday:

Pros

I don’t for a second question Mike Poore’s sincerity or the energy he’s put into cheerleading a school district that has few cheerleaders outside the dedicated parents who send kids there.

An extension of existing millage is a relatively pain-free way to raise money. The tax rate remains the same. But it IS an effective tax increase because it guarantees extension for years of a tax levy that otherwise would expire.

Poore’s emphasis is on the district’s greatest immediate capital need: Putting a K-8 campus on the site of former McClellan High to solve the shabby state of Cloverdale Middle School and also improve the plight of some existing elementary schools.

Cons

An election in fewer than 75 days on a proposal that hasn’t yet been firmed up and distributed to voters?

The tax would be put on the ballot by Education Secretary Johnny Key, not an elected school board. Whatever words Johnny Key might offer about the money’s use cannot be trusted. An elected board should put the question to voters.

The first Little Rock School Board in almost six years won’t be elected until November. They should have input on how the money is spent on the front end, not the back end.

The Little Rock School Board, unless a court suit intervenes, will be essentially powerless. It can’t hire or fire the superintendent. It can’t negotiate with teachers. It can’t sue the state over unconstitutional practices (see post coming after this one). The state Board also has declared it will retain “guardrails” — I prefer to call this a choker collar — on the school board. If the state doesn’t like its decisions it has made clear it can override them until that imaginary day in the distant future when the state agrees the district has sufficiently met standards on an unfair high-stakes test. The state Board has already dictated the name of a high school and overrode Poore on the school’s leadership. Less than two weeks ago, Key told the community advisory board, effectively, to go to hell when it said the district should continue to allow leave for the president of the Little Rock Education Association.

The tax would be on a presidential election ballot, with a huge turnout of people who, at best, do not give a flip about the Little Rock School District and, at worst, harbor a deep animus against it. That’s the electoral preference of the ruling Republican Party, which believes broader participation in voting often means rejection of tax increases, anathema to Republicans. The Repubs do like sales tax increases, which fall heaviest on the poor, to fatten the wallets of highway contractors, as with a sales tax increase that will be on the ballot in November. In the middle of a poor-people-strangling pandemic. And incidentally to pay for a billion-dollar neighborhoo-damaging wider concrete gulch through the heart of Little Rock.

It remains to be seen how many students Little Rock will have after depredations by state-favored charter schools, the growing Republican push for school vouchers and the flight of parents during the pandemic to perceived safer places, whether at home or private schools.

Summary

Little Rock School District could benefit from the extension of the millage.

Voters should have a binding promise from people answerable to voters on the priorities for spending the money.

The priorities should place the needs of poor kids ahead of the wealthy.

The School Board should call a special election on the question after they are elected in November.