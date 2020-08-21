We told you days ago that evidence in a Jackson County case against former Sen. Linda Collins’ killer showed the police had a video of her with a bloody knife and that she had told fellow jail inmates about schemes to kill people. She also offered an alibi for her role in Collins’ death.

That report also indicated, as Collins family has said, that h Collins had discovered her long-time friend Rebecca O’Donnell had been stealing from Collins; Collins confronted her, and O’Donnell fatally stabbed her. The information released to date suggests she removed security cameras with evidence of the crime. But she missed one.

KAIT first reported today a new release in court records of affidavits in the case in Jackson County in which O’Donnell, who has pleaded guilty to killing Collins and sentenced to 50 years in prison, was accused of trying to enlist inmates in a murder-for-hire plot to cover up her crime. She pleaded no contest to those charges.

Some new nuggets:

The records released showed Arkansas State Police investigators sought several search warrants for computer and phone records for Collins as well as O’Donnell’s residence.

Much of the information was under court seal until recently. The affidavit also noted that O’Donnell told authorities about something else.