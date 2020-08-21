Just remember the words of Governor Hutchinson: He’s not going to get bent out of shape about things like this, so neither should you or the fine people in the Nevada School District.

With 12 teachers unable to be present, it’s been forced to delay the start of in-person school. Hey. Stuff happens.

The item wouldn’t be complete without the flawed school district ranking system by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, which Governor Hutchinson is using as a crutch as he usurps local control of Arkansas school districts and forces them to reopen no matter what.

By the ACHI ranking, the Nevada district is one of the safest in Arkansas, ready at every grade level for regular classroom teaching.



