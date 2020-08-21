Felisse Carroll, 36, of Little Rock was struck by a car and killed while trying to cross Interstate 30 on foot near Roosevelt Road about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and State Police have circulated information about a suspect vehicle.

Advertisement

Carroll was trying to cross from the eastbound side of the freeway when she was hit.

Police are looking for a green Dodge Charger with an Arkansas Ducks Unlimited license plate, with 4C in the number. There should be damage to the front end of the car and the Dodge emblem will be missing, the State Police said in a news release. People with information should call Troop A at 501-618-8100.