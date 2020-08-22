Today’s open line includes the daily COVID-19 report, with a typical weekend drop in new cases, but a continuation of the double-digit growth in deaths.

Speaking of COVID-19:

The head of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, offered in an interview some modestly hopeful thoughts about the rate of new COVID-19 cases and the death rate nationwide as protective measures gain some traction. But:

He added, however, that daily new cases still remain high and he’d like to bring that number down below 10,000 new cases per day. He said he’d like to get to the point where the percent of all tests coming back positive across the country everyday is below 3%. Over 6% of all tests are currently coming back positive, based on a seven-day average, Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir told reporters earlier this week.

If you’re counting, 3 percent is a lot lower than the 10 percent positive rate Arkansas has been hitting (roughly more than 8 percent based on the last day’s figures) and we aren’t counting positive antigen tests. The governor has been pushing to get Arkansas’s rolling average of positivity below 10 percent, though 5 percent is seen as a danger zone by the World Health Organization.

Bent out of shape yet?