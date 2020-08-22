Brian Chilson

The U.S. House approved a $25 billion emergency funding bill for the Postal Service in a rare Saturday session, with every Republican, including all four from Arkansas, voting no. The party-line vote was 230-171.

Donald Trump has vowed to veto the bill should it win unlikely approval in the Republican-controlled Senate because he wants to further cripple the Postal Service, particularly in delivering mailed ballots for the November election.

The vote against the bill by U.S. Rep. French Hill came just days after he paper social media and his e-mail list with a Susan Collins-style letter of “concern” about postal operations. Uh-huh.

(1/2) Today, I sent a letter to @USPS voicing my concerns about its ability to deliver packages on time. USPS plays an important role within our political system and the Postmaster General must work to ensure reliable service to maintain a fair and open voting system. pic.twitter.com/3cbDVAMDNz — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) August 14, 2020