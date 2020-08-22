By
Max Brantley
On
3:53 pm
Brian Chilson
THANKS: SAid a demonstrator at Little Rock’s Brady Station to postal workers, whose agency is under attack by the Trump administration. No thanks to U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock to legislation to help the Postal Service.

The U.S. House approved a $25 billion emergency funding bill for the Postal Service in a rare Saturday session, with every Republican, including all four from Arkansas, voting no. The party-line vote was 230-171.

Donald Trump has vowed to veto the bill should it win unlikely approval in the Republican-controlled Senate because he wants to further cripple the Postal Service, particularly in delivering mailed ballots for the November election.

Advertisement

The vote against the bill by U.S. Rep. French Hill came just days after he paper social media and his e-mail list with a Susan Collins-style letter of “concern” about postal operations. Uh-huh.

Advertisement

 