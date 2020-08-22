The state’s monthly report shows medical marijuana sales remain strong in Arkansas, which has almost 76,000 people with cards allowing them to purchase the product.

Since legal sales began in May 2019, some 20,000 pounds of cannabis have been sold, grossing $131 million. Sales in the last two weeks have averaged $590,000 daily, according to a report from Scott Hardin at the Department of Finance and Administration.

Said Hardin:

A total of 28 dispensaries are serving patients with nine remaining that are working toward opening. Ten of the 28 in operation have sold more than 1,000 pounds. They are Suite 443 (Hot Springs), Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs), Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley), Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View), Releaf Center (Bentonville), The Source (Bentonville), Acanza (Fayetteville), Harvest (Conway), Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) and NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland).