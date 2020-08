Police say Freddie Dorn Jr., 56, died in an apparent beating early this morning near Peyton and 12th Streets.

Police were called to a reported assault in the 4400 block of 12th about 1:20 a.m. today. A caller said one man was hitting another man with a stick. Officers found the body of Dorn in Peyton Street.

With the help of a witness and a surveillance camera, police have identified a potential suspect and are searching for him.