Little Rock School District was notified today of the following separate COVID-related cases involving students and staff:

Brady Elementary – 7 employees are quarantining as a result of 1 staff member with a confirmed positive case.

Mabelvale Middle School – a parent tested positive; her 3 children who attend different LRSD schools are also quarantining.

Parkview High School – an assistant basketball coach tested positive; an additional coach and 18 members of the basketball team are now quarantining.

Both Brady and Parkview are undergoing deep cleaning this weekend and surfaces will be disinfected. Those impacted are quarantining as required by the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidelines. LRSD is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our employees and students and has the guidelines/procedures in place for entering buildings, which include screenings for COVID-19 symptoms. We are very serious about following all Department of Health guidelines.