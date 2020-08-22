Little #2024 news —@TomCottonAR is getting a primetime slot at the @GOP convention Thursday & will speak about CHINA 🇨🇳 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 22, 2020

The Angry White MenRally, otherwise known as the Republican National Convention, will include one speaker well-suited for the role, Tom Cotton.

You want lack of empathy, vitriol and sarcasm in the Trump vein and a total Trump loyalist? You got it.

The scheduling of Cotton is widely viewed, as Barack Obama’s famous convention speaking slot was, as a precursor to his run for president in 2024. (Presuming Trump isn’t re-elected and then declares a Putin-style permanent presidency.)