GOVERNOR HUTCHINSON: Not too proud to wear a mask. Brian Chilson

For a state that has been steadily rising in the ranking of COVID-19 per capita (16th currently) and adjudged a “red zone” for its double-digit virus testing rate, Governor Hutchinson certainly gets a lot of national attention.

Donald Trump likes him for playing nice.

He’ll have another chance this week.

The Washington Post will be putting live interviews online with various Republicans during the Republican National Convention. Hutchinson will be interviewed at noon Wednesday.

Eugene Scott interviews Hutchinson on the challenges of combating the coronavirus, his efforts to get people back to work and school and what he will do to make sure the elections are safe in November.

Combating the coronavirus? It’s not going so hot in Arkansas. But he HAS put people back to work, with a priority on chicken plants and public schools. Making elections safe? The governor has contributed precious little except for a belated nod of agreement that any excuse allows a mail-absentee vote. But he could do so much more. Extended counting deadline. Ballot postage. Expanded early voting. Use of drop boxes. He could do all these things, but he has not.

Fox News also gave Hutchinson a platform for an op-ed on the importance of wearing a mask to fight coronavirus. He notes that polling supports mask wearing. Hutchinson belatedly issued a mask mandate, resisting for a time because he said people in Arkansas didn’t like to be told what to do.

The governor is right about mask-wearing, even if his exhortation has not been universally endorsed by Arkansans. Has anybody been cited for not wearing a mask in Arkansas?

Spin and grin goes national.