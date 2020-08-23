CHRISTOPER CROWDER: Recuperating at home.

From Little Rock Police Department, via our news partners at KARK.

Christopher Crowder, 30, a two-year member of the police force is back home after being treated for two gunshot wounds to the leg from an apparent drive-by shooting while he was following up on a shooting the night before.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Rosswood Road, off Doyle Springs Road in Southwest Little Rock. Police said Crowder was making a courtesy call to a home struck by a drive-by shooting the night before. He was struck when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. Crowder’s police car wasn’t in front of the home, leading police to speculate he wasn’t the target of the shots.

The police also identified Timothy Dockery Jr., 24, of Little Rock as having died in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at Rodney Parham Road and Northbrook Circle. Police responding to a call from a bank about an atttempted forgery gave chase to a suspect vehicle that crashed into multiple vehicles in a curve on Rodney Parham just east of Reservoir Road. Dockery died in the crash. No one else was seriously hurt.

UPDATE FROM LRPD:

As a result of the investigations at 4513 Rosswood Dr., including the drive-by shooting where a LRPD Officer was struck by two bullets in the leg, an arrest has been made. Jaiden Lee , a 19 year old black male from Jacksonville has been charged and booked on multiple felonies.