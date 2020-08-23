Deltaplex News, a radio and online news source that has been filling the void created by the cratering newspaper business in Southeast Arkansas, has a report on early morning mayhem in Pine Bluff.

Deltaplex called it a “mass shooting.” The Pine Bluff police report on the incident about 3 a.m. today at a gas station on W. 28th seems to bear that out. It

…resulted in 7 people being shot. In addition to the 7 people, several vehicles, a Citgo gas station, and Wendy’s restaurant were also hit with bullets. There were no fatalities and the condition and severity of the injured are unknown at the time of this release. According to a witness, there was a large crowd on the gas station parking lot. The witness heard a lot of yelling followed by gunshots.