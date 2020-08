Here’s the COVID-19 update –a sharp drop in new cases but another double-digit death increase– and open line. The number of active cases also dropped, by 125.

Advertisement

Plus, to get prepared for TV this week, here’s the lineup of speakers for the Republican National Convention. Between Donald Trump and kin, there’s a double dose of Trump every day. (Maybe triple if Trump follows through on a vow to speak every night.)

Also, why not a video roundup: