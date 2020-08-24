Infection rate percentages on a 7-day rolling average.

Today, the first day of public school, Governor Hutchinson took today’s low new case number — only 320, compared to Friday’s 887 — as a sign that the people of Arkansas have accepted his “challenge” to reduce coronavirus spread by wearing masks, distancing, washing hands, etc. The infection rate in Arkansas is trending at below 10 percent, Hutchinson said.

The remaining new numbers presented at today’s briefing: Hospitalizations decreased by 34 to 466, with 106 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 9, to 696. Active cases: 5,509. Pulaski County led, with 46 new cases, followed by Faulkner, 36; and Poinsett, 23. The remaining counties had fewer than 20.

Testing was fairly low at 4,629. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged people to get tested even if they have no symptoms and had not traveled to hot spots so the state can get an accurate picture of infection spread now that school is open. He noted that one-third of the 320 positive test results received in the past 24 hours were from asymptomatic people, and said that was another reason the mask mandate is so important — so that people who are unknowingly infected don’t transmit the virus.

Romero also announced that the recovered total increased by 438 individuals. A note about “recovered”: Those numbers are based on the number of patients who are outside the incubation period, 10 to 14 days after the onset of symptoms. (Patients in a nursing home are not considered recovered until three weeks after onset of symptoms.) However, that means you can be considered “recovered” even if you are still in hospital after being admitted for COVID-19. That’s because, Romero explained recently, that it’s not your coronavirus infection that is keeping you in the hospital, but the complications of COVID-19, like myocarditis.

Education Secretary Johnny Key bragged on preparations at Morrilton Primary School, saying the first lunch period was at 10:20 a.m. and that children were seated two to an 8-foot-long table, each at an end. He did note that Jose Romero reported to him that Romero saw a school bus driver not wearing a mask and said that all needed to follow safety guidelines to keep school open.

Key also addressed opening delays because of infections at the Woodlawn School District, where six food workers were exposed, and the Kipp Delta Early Learning Center, where he said there was one positive case with 26 close contacts because staff was not “following precautions.” He said the Department of Education was working with Kipp to “prepare a plan going forward.”

Dr. Tina Ipe, who has headed up Arkansas’s convalescent plasma program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, announced that donations of plasma from persons infected with the virus and who thus have antibodies have been going so well that “we have been able to provide 2 units for every hospitalized patient.” The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the treatment, saying that while its efficacy is not certain, its potential benefit outweighs the risks. UAMS began the plasma program in April, and received “expanded access” approval in May from the FDA.

Ipe said she hoped to receive continuing contributions of convalescent plasma to add to her data collection. She has not shared her results to date.

President Trump has touted the use of convalescent plasma as a “breakthrough,” saying it had an “incredible rate of success.” Like 99.9 percent of what Trump says, that is not accurate, according to studies so far; with limited research, the extent of the benefit of the therapy is still unproven.