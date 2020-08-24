The state’s order is unconstitutional “to the extent it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school boards decision making with respect to opening brick and mortar schools, and conditions funding on an approved reopening plan with a start date in August,” wrote Judge Charles Dodson of Leon County Circuit Court.

I’ve written before — and Baker Kurrus did more recently — that Governor Hutchinson likely doesn’t have the constitutional authority to usurp local control and order all school districts to provide in-classroom instruction. Safety is, of course, an issue here as well.

There’s been talk of a lawsuit over Hutchinson’s extralegal power grab — not to protect children but to expose them to more risk. But standing is an issue. Is there a school board willing to take on the governor? Apparently not.

Teachers filed the lawsuit in Florida.

The judge noted that the court hearing was held by Zoom because it’s been determined to be unsafe to have in-person court. Think: Arkansas State Board of Education, the closed state Capitol, the closed-to-the-public Governor’s Mansion, the accredited-press-only Hutchinson spin-and-grin sessions.