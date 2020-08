Quake Lewellyn, a Jonesboro farmer, will be held without bond after a judge in Jackson County found today there was probable cause to hold him on a capital murder charge in the death of Sydney Sutherland, a 25-year-old Newport nurse.

State Police say the suspect confessed to seeing Sutherland running on a rural highway near her home. According to court testimony, he abducted her, raped her in his pickup, killed her and buried the body, which was found during a weekend search.

Details from KARK.