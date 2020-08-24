By
Max Brantley
On
12:29 pm

Donald Trump is off on a campaign-rally style disjointed tear about his many enemies after being nominated by the Republican National Convention. Optimism? Not much in evidence so far. Lots of lying about mail-in voting. “The greatest scam in the history of politics,” says Trump of mail voting, which he uses.

The real question is how much speaking time Trump will amass before this convention is over.