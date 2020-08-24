After CNN aired Trump for over 20 minutes they condemn his lies and falsehoods
Cooper: It is sort of all the most recent greatest hits and false statements by the president
King: This is a sad thing to say, but a lot of what you just heard is wrong, misleading, or outright lies pic.twitter.com/Tc6sXT4LUZ
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 24, 2020
Donald Trump is off on a campaign-rally style disjointed tear about his many enemies after being nominated by the Republican National Convention. Optimism? Not much in evidence so far. Lots of lying about mail-in voting. “The greatest scam in the history of politics,” says Trump of mail voting, which he uses.
The real question is how much speaking time Trump will amass before this convention is over.