Governor Hutchinson visited Malvern today for his daily coronavirus briefing, a location home to one of the state’s major prison virus outbreaks at the Ouachita River unit.

He acknowledged today that he does receive the White House report on COVID-19 after avoiding a question about it yesterday. He emphasized the state had moved from red to yellow in test positivity. He tried to explain away the red zone ranking for the state in new cases, by saying he hoped continued progress would move Arkansas to “yellow” soon. That would mean fewer than 3,000 cases per week. Arkansas had 3,600 last week.

He noted recommendations in the White House report about closing bars and restricting other activities in red zones. “We do not believe they are appropriate under current circumstances.” He said he sees no correlation of open business with the virus in Arkansas.

The governor didn’t say if he’d regularly release the report in the future. He didn’t make it available at the briefing, choosing primarily to highlight one positive change in key indicators.

Andrew DeMillo of AP pressed the governor on what he called good news, the 9th-highest positivity rate in the country, and the reports recommendations on limits on business and gatherings.

“These are really internal documents meant to provide us information and ideas,” Hutchinson responded. He said the state needs to do better in terms of ranking. Closing bars and restricting restaurants? “These are small business people that are hurting.” The same for group limitations suggested in the report. “This is jinformation. We have to make our judgments of what’s best for Arkansas and the balance of what we’re trying to achieve.”

Shorter paraphrase: I don’t care what the White House experts say. Business is more important than health.

The daily coronavirus count

Arkansas added 480 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 57,374. Hospitalizations dropped by 24 to 442. Deaths rose by 15 to 711 (seven were in various nursing homes). Active cases: 5,312.

The top counties for new cases in the last day: Pulaski, 80; Faulkner, 41; Sebastian, 38, and Saline, 22.

Tests performed in the last 24 hours: 3,300. Hutchinson explained the low number in partly by a lack of demand. Hutchinson and Health Director Jose Romero both encouraged people to get tested if they have a concern from a symptom or recent travel.

Other topics

He urged patience on a resumption of an added fedeeral unemployment benefit. He said Arkansas has a “greater IT challenge” to get its payment system working once it received approval from the federal government to begin the $300 weekly payments. After five months of problems with unemployment payments in Arkansas, you’d think some progress would have been made in state systems by now, particularly given the regular string of bonus payments given the head of that agency, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. Not to mention Hutchinson has been governor for going on six years.

And not to mention that thousands of people are still locked out of payments for the $600/week earlier federal benefits and the special assistance payments for unemployed. Mike Preston DID get money out licketysplit in a business grant program, however.