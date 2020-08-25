Pulaski County sheriff

Emails among members of the Pulaski Quorum Court indicate a special agenda meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to discuss issues that have arisen about the sheriff’s office.

JP Phil Stowers of Maumelle, a Republican, had wanted a discussion tonight of reports of unpaid bills in the sheriff’s office and a high number of job vacancies, including at the jail and on patrol,. Sheriff Eric Higgins, who took office in 2019, has offered statements through a spokesman but hasn’t yet spoken publicly.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether he’ll attend. He’s an independently elected official, but relies on the Quorum Court, the county legislative body, to provide his agency’s budget.

Stowers’ request for a session on the situation has drawn support from at least one other JP, Democrat Judy Green. Stowers said JP Curtis Keith, a Mabelvale Democrat and chair of the agenda committee, had agreed to call the special meeting next week.