Here’s an interesting effort to increase mail absentee voting from the grassroots activist group Indivisible Little Rock Central Arkansas.

Today at 11:00 am, Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas volunteers mailed hand-written letters to 3,600 Little Rock voters at the downtown Post Office. The goal of the outreach was to help central Arkansas voters feel more comfortable with voting during the pandemic. The letters included absentee ballot applications and information on how COVID has been impacting Arkansans, as well as how their votes can positively impact future public health policies.

Given the ongoing pandemic, county clerks are encouraging Arkansans worried about COVID to request their absentee ballot immediately and return the completed application quickly. That will give clerks more time to process the applications, and the postal service more time to handle the COVID-related surge in requests that is already happening statewide.

“These voters are our neighbors. We want them to know they can vote safely and easily, even with the pandemic going on,” said Gigi Gabriel, who hand wrote 20 Little Rock voters. “I’m a mom of 5 kids, and it’s important that I show them that they have a voice and to teach them how they can be part of making change. Helping others vote is a part of helping my children become future voters.”

In the 2016 Presidential election, just 65% of registered Pulaski County voters actually cast their ballot. The lost impact of these 85,000 registered voters who did not vote could have changed the results of every single race that year. Many voters don’t realize how their vote can add up for collective impact on election results, or they’re not sure how to vote, or where to get information on voting. This is especially true of young people who may have never voted before.

Handwritten letters to voters is a research-based method of providing basic information that voters need to feel empowered to cast their ballot. In a randomized controlled trial in the special election for U.S. Senate in Alabama in 2017, turnout among letter recipients was 3.9 percentage points higher than turnout in the control group. (3.4 percentage points after controlling for gender, age, and other factors).

In addition, Indivisible volunteers are currently hand-writing 2,000 more letters to North Little Rock voters, encouraging them to plan to vote early if they’re healthy, or to request their absentee ballot now, if they’re concerned about COVID. The group begins writing “Get Out the Vote” postcards to voters in September. Many state races are decided by less than a few thousand votes, and many local races by less than a few dozen.

Interested volunteers can go to https://www.vipvoter.org/ letters-to-voters for more information on writing letters and postcards to central Arkansas voters.

“VIP Voter” Voters’ Issues Project is a non-partisan central Arkansas voter turnout campaign by Indivisible LRCA.